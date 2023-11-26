Strictly Come Dancing viewers react to Angela Scanlon’s elimination: ‘She was robbed’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are reacting to Angela Scanlon’s elimination.

On Sunday night, the Irish presenter and her professional partner Carlos Gu lost the dance-off against Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

In her exit interview, Angela said: “It’s been honestly incredible. I’m really gutted that it’s finished now but it has been the most wonderful experience.”

“I have made the best friend in this man. We have had so much fun and he’s such an incredible guy.”

“He has supported me, held me, picked me up and made me laugh so much.”

“I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical, honestly,” Angela said, getting emotional. “Thanks to all of those people up there, my husband at home, my two little girls, all my family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Carlos told his dance partner: “Angela wanted to do something for herself and set an example to her kids.”

“She’s shown commitment and strength every day. I’m a professional dancer and she works harder than me! Look at her now. I am so proud.”

“I love her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday. She cracks me up laughing!”

Now, Strictly viewers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their belief that Angela was “robbed” and should’ve gone on to dance another week.

One X user penned: “Ah Angela, gutted that you lost the dance off. You have been wonderful, admired your hard work and determination,” while another said: “Toughest dance off so far but absolutely Gutted for @angelascanlon she smashed it! Will really miss her in the show. Her transformation on the dance floor has been inspirational.”

Check out what other Strictly Come Dancing fans are saying:

what do you mean no more angela scanlon #Strictly pic.twitter.com/SWh0o8Mowd — beatrice (@beatricefloress) November 26, 2023

Devastated to see @angelascanlon leave #StrictlyComeDancing She was my favourite – wrong decision – @ShirleyBallas got it right ☹️ — JuliePeasgood (@JuliePeasgood) November 26, 2023

Heartbroken for the fabulous @angelascanlon and Carlos they were fantastic every single week but when the judges underscore every week and you go up against the Judges favourite you don’t stand a chance. #StrictlyComeDancing — Carol O’Neill ☠☠ (@CeeceeNeill15) November 26, 2023

I wish these two could have gone further! So sad 😞 @angelascanlon and Carlos are the latest couple to leave #strictlycomedancing

You are awesome! I always loved seeing you every Saturday! ❤️❤️❤️ I wish you the best of luck for your future ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W5L7qf86qB — All Things Katie Piper and Strictly 💃🕺 (@JonnySwanston) November 26, 2023

They never would have saved Angela and Carlos. So sad to see them go. 🥺@angelascanlon, you’ve made Ireland proud ❤️ #Strictly — Kathleen Maher (@SquidgeMundo) November 26, 2023

Sorry Angela Scanlon but you wuz robbed 🫤 #StrictlyComeDancing — Linda H (@Wawlls) November 26, 2023

I will miss @angelascanlon. Not just a fabulous dancer but she flew the flag for pale redheads everywhere in the most stunning way. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — Jayne Hamilton 🕷👨‍🚀 (@JAYNEHAMILTON2) November 26, 2023

Sorry to see Angela Scanlon leaving #StrictlyComeDancing – I think she would have been brilliant in the remaining weeks, she should have made it to the final. A talented dancer. @angelascanlon #Strictly — Maria Flynn (@MariaFlynnMusic) November 26, 2023