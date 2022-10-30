Strictly Come Dancing stars spark romance rumours

Molly Rainford has sparked romance rumours with her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Tyler West.

The singer and actress, 21, was spotted cosying up to the Kiss FM DJ, 26, outside the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

The CBBC presenter has also been commenting heart emojis under Tyler’s recent Instagram posts, fueling speculation that the pair are secretly dating.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are.”

“They’re both young and single and have really hit it off and so it feels like romance is on the cards. They always seem to be smiling and having a laugh.”

It comes after Molly was linked to Strictly pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin earlier this month.

Addressing the Nikita rumours, Molly said: “Nikita and I are just friends. I think it’s because we’re similar ages, we just get on well.”

“I don’t have any time to date. I’m too busy.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One at 7:20pm.