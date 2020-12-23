Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘have already shared their first kiss’ after months of flirting

Fans have been rooting for these two to get together

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘have already shared their first kiss’ after months...

Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and HRVY have reportedly shared their first kiss, after months of flirting.

According to The Sun, the 19-year-old actress and the 21-year-old singer were spotted kissing backstage after the show’s grand final on Saturday.

A source said: “Maisie and Hrvy has been brewing for weeks. The pair are so flirty together, and genuinely have a real laugh whenever they see one another.”

“But they were always really disciplined about not crossing any lines whilst the show was filming.”

“BBC bosses had explicitly warned against any romances, desperate to avoid any more ‘curse of Strictly’ stories,” the insider continued.

“While, technically, they may not have been practising social distancing, they are both young and this was before Tier 4 restrictions came into play.”

“But even now, in Tier 4, Maisie can have Hrvy as her support bubble.”

Maisie and HRVY have been hinting at a potential romance since this year’s series kicked off.

Last month, the EastEnders star said HRVY was “a beautiful-looking guy”.

Speaking to The Sun, Maisie confessed: “I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him.”

“I don’t know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends.”

In his weekly column for OK! magazine, HRVY also said he was excited about a potential romance blossoming between them.

He wrote: “I’ve actually seen her the least out of everyone because she’s not been in any of my rehearsal spaces.”

“But yeah, Maisie really is so lovely and beautiful – she’s a really good friend of mine and I think she’s an amazing dancer.”

“Not a lot can really happen between us because we have to be two metres apart, but I am a little excited to see how things blossom.”