Strictly Come Dancing stars future on show ‘in doubt’ after he STORMS out of press conference

Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner’s future on the show is reportedly “in doubt” after he STORMED out of a press conference for the latest season.

The Apprentice star objected to his interviews being recorded after receiving backlash online for seeing US Vice President JD Vance while he was in the UK.

Following his outburst, bosses are reportedly in crisis talks over his future involvement in the show.

According to the Daily Mail, one BBC insider said: “What Tom did was a disgrace. It’s normal for interviews of this nature to be taped. He totally overreacted.”

According to the outlet, a female journalist had asked him why he was taking part in Strictly when he noticed she was recording him, and questioned: “What’s that?”

He picked up the journalist’s phone from the table, which led the woman to ask him: “What are you doing? Can you answer the question? We have only got three minutes. I’m just recording him.”

The 34-year-old then told the table of journalists: “I’m not doing this,” fleeing the room, despite bosses attempting to stop him.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that The Apprentice star only participated in two interviews before exiting the event, saying: “This is exactly what Strictly did not need. With all the recent controversy, bosses wanted this series to be smooth sailing, but Thomas is already causing havoc.”

“It’s unprecedented for a celebrity to walk out of the show’s media launch day, and bosses think it’s really bad form.”

“If this is a sign of things to come, Strictly has a big problem.”

After making his television debut on The Apprentice in 2019, Thomas Skinner has subsequently made appearances on shows like Celebrity Masterchef, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain, and Faking It.

Speaking about joining the series, Thomas said: “I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!”