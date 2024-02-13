Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier break silence on their ‘romance’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier have broken their silence on their alleged “romance.”

The former soap stars are said to have gotten close during the UK tour in January.

An insider previously revealed that the pair will go “public with their romance any week now.”

The pair chatted to The Sun on the red carpet of the TV Choice Awards, which they walked separately on Monday night.

The Eastenders star said about the Strictly winner: “Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she’s beautiful, she’s amazing, she’s good at what she does.”

“She’s a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine.”

Pressed on whether things have turned romantic between them, he replied: “She’s a lovely, lovely, lovely friend of mine.”

When asked whether there was the potential for things to be more than just friends, he added: “I don’t know…you’ll have to see what she says.”

Ellie then said: “We’re all on tour together, it’s been really nice to actually spend time with each other.”

“During the show, you’re with your partner all the time really and you don’t really get to see any of the other pros or the celebrities.”

“So on tour we have really bonded and it does feel like a big family. It’s been so much fun.”

This comes after a source told the publication about how the pair have been going on “secret dates” during their breaks from performing and have even shared a kiss.

The source said: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour.”

“Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly.”

“The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

“They’re both hugely popular characters and make a really cute couple. There are also endless commercial opportunities for them as a pair because they are both hugely in demand, with the world at their young feet. Everyone is very excited about this hot new pairing,” the source concluded.

Last month, pro Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin posted a photo of them having dinner backstage and eagle-eyed fans noticed Bobby’s arm was draped around the back of Ellie’s chair.

During his time on the show, Bobby let slip to host Claudia Winkleman, that he was seeing someone at the time.

The 20-year-old opened up about practising his dance moves, and said: “… the person I shared a bed with…”