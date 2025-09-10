Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner breaks silence after his ‘outburst’ at press conference as fate on the show REVEALED

Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has broken his silence on his “outburst” at a press conference after his fate on the show was revealed.

The Apprentice star, who received backlash online for seeing US Vice President JD Vance while he was in the UK, appeared to object to his interviews being recorded.

Following his outburst, bosses were reportedly in crisis talks over his future involvement in the show.

Following the reports, Thomas took to social media to “set the record straight.”

He wrote: “During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation.”

“I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly, but about a personal story from my past.”

“I’ve been through some difficult times in my life, which I’ve worked hard to move on from. In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard,” he continued.

“I felt it was best to step away and gather myself. This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself.”

“I’m sorry I picked up someone else’s phone, and I don’t even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don’t want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.”

“What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I’m so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I’ve been shown so far,” he wrote.

“It means the world to me, and I can’t wait to give it my all on that dancefloor X.”

Earlier on Wednesday, The Sun reported that the Apprentice star would not be axed and that he would be continuing his journey on the series.

A source said: “Tom clearly felt stressed and wasn’t coping with the press conference. He acted in a very strange manner and grabbed a phone, which isn’t like him.”

“After much discussion about whether he would be able to cope with the pressure of the series, it was decided that Tom was fine to stay on. It’s a very embarrassing incident for him and he’s made it clear he just wants to crack on. The BBC are backing him.”