Strictly Come Dancing star tests positive for coronavirus – after mixing with other contestants

Insiders have claimed this is the "worst case scenario"

Strictly Come Dancing star tests positive for coronavirus – after mixing with...

Strictly Come Dancing star Harvey Cantwell, aka HRVY, has tested positive for Covid-19 – ahead of the new series.

According to The Sun, bosses are hoping the 21-year-old hasn’t passed the virus onto other contestants – as he’s been in contact with some of the other celebrities.

Harvey has been told to self-isolate until October 8 – just days before this year’s celebs are paired with their professional partners.

A show source said: “This is the last thing Strictly wanted. They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.”

“But with just ten days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario.”

“Bosses have scrapped the replacements this year so if someone falls sick, that’s it, they’re out. And with a crunched-down run, there is no room for error.”

The first show is due to air on October 24, but if Harvey isn’t well before then, he may be forced to pull out of the competition.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm a member of the Strictly team has tested positive and are now self-isolating at home.”

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

