Strictly Come Dancing star Stefan Dennis RULES OUT return to next series after being forced to pull out

Strictly Come Dancing star Stefan Dennis has ruled out a return to the next series after being forced to pull out due to an injury.

The Neighbours actor and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, were absent from the live show on Saturday, 11th of October, due to illness.

However, he returned to the show last weekend, for a Charleston to Tones and I’s Dance Monkey.

Sadly, following this comeback, the 66-year-old announced that he has had to pull out.

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday, Stefan revealed he would make an appearance at the Strictly final in December, but ruled out a return to the dancefloor next year.

He said: “It’s a bit of a s****er, but I’ll be back at the end of the year, for the final.”

“I’ve done too much to come back and try again next year,” he told The Sun.

“From the bottom of my heart I’m humbled to have so many of you out there supporting Dianne and me on this journey.”

In a social media post announcing his departure earlier this week, he wrote: “This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of my time in my Strictly journey.”

“Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the competition and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show.”

“I can’t tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely especially as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne and myself,” he confessed.

“I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better),” Dennis added.

In another social media post, his dance partner Dianne wrote: “Stefo I’m so sorry our Strictly journey was cut short just as that confidence was starting to grow.”

“But you can walk away with your head held high. You can go home to your wonderful wife put your hand out and say would you like to cha cha cha with me.”

“The main reason for being on this show was to be able to dance with her and you can certainly do that now,” she added.

“You are the kindest human I have ever worked with and I can always say I got to dance with the iconic Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis or as my dad calls ya Paul Robertson.”