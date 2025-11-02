Strictly Come Dancing star ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity as launch date nears

Strictly Come Dancing star and comedian Eddie Kadi has reportedly “signed up” for I’m A Celebrity as the launch date nears.

It follows the star’s 2023 appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, when he teamed up with Karen Hauer.

Earlier this year, Eddie started the Man Like You Podcast with TV host Mo Gilligan and former I’m A Celeb campmate Babatunde Aléshé, who participated in the series in 2022.

A source told The Sun: “Eddie is hilarious and will provide some much-needed comic relief to campmates in the jungle.”

“He’s very quick-witted and the show will hopefully help land him lots of new fans.”

Alex Scott, 41, Martin Kemp, 64, and Kelly Brook, 45, are among the other celebrities scheduled to participate in this year’s series.

The report comes after the official return date for the popular series was revealed.

In recent weeks, ITV have been teasing the return of their popular reality show, as it tends to premiere every November.

Ahead of the new series launch, the broadcaster has now confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be back on our screens later this month.

The team behind ITV recently took to social media to release their new advert with I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec.

The promotional video sees the Geordie duo celebrating that the festive season is almost here, by wearing matching Christmas jumpers patterned with spiders, bugs and the iconic gold stars from I’m A Celebrity.

The trailer later confirms that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will be returning to ITV on Sunday, November 16.

In an official statement, Ant exclaimed: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ is just weeks away!”

Dec agreed: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on 16th November!”

Although the cast lineup for this year’s series has yet to be announced, many stars have already been rumoured to be involved in I’m A Celebrity.

Spandau Ballet hitmaker Martin Kemp, TV legend Ruby Wax, model Christine McGuinness, former Lioness Alex Scott and previous Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have all been speculated about joining this year’s cast.