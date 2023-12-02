Strictly Come Dancing star QUITS show hours before live quarter-finals

Nigel Harman has quit BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing just hours before Saturday night’s quarter-finals.

The 50-year-old was paired up with Katya Jones on the show and was to perform a Charleston to Step In Time, from the Disney film Mary Poppins.

The actor had to withdraw from the dance competition after sustaining an injury.

A source told The Sun: “Nigel wasn’t in training this morning, and other dancers were informed later on in the day. He and Katya were really disappointed as they were hoping to stay in the competition.”

“They hadn’t been in the bottom two so had a real chance of making it to the finals.”

The insider continued: “Nigel has been training really hard and really threw himself into rehearsals.”

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news, in a short statement made to their Instagram: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

The Casualty actor’s withdrawal means there won’t be an elimination this week, instead the remaining celebrities – Ellie Leach, Annabel Croft, Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier – will all make it through to next round.

Their departure is the second shock exit of the series after Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice withdrew from the competition on medical grounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)