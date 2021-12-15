Strictly Come Dancing star on crutches ahead of the final

Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu is on crutches after sustaining a foot injury.

The TV presenter, who is set to compete in Saturday night’s final of the BBC show with her pro dance partner Kai Widdrington, said her injury has come at the “worst possible time”.

Speaking on Radio 1’s Newsbeat, AJ said: “Entering the final week, I literally am on crutches at the worst possible time. But I’m trying to power through.”

AJ and Kai will compete against EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice, and former Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe for the glitterball trophy this weekend.

In the semi-final, the 33-year-old scored her first perfect 40 for a quickstep, placing her joint top on the leaderboard alongside Rose and Giovanni.

The Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 is on December 12 at 7pm on BBC One.