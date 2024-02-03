Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out of tour due to ‘medical reasons’

Strictly Come Dancing star has been forced to pull out of the tour due to “medical reasons.”

Angela Rippon, who made history as the show’s oldest contestant had to miss her performance on Thursday evening.

However, the former journalist is hopeful she will return to the stage alongside pro partner Kai Widdrington on Friday.

A source told The Sun: “She has been giving the tour her all but needed to take a break from dancing.”

“It’s incredible what Angela can do on the dancefloor but her health is always a priority.”

“She was advised to rest and miss a show and then see if she was up to coming back for the final night in Leeds tonight.”

The break comes after Angela revealed she was planning to celebrate her 80th birthday in style in a “crazy” few days in Las Vegas later this year.

The former newsreader turns 80 in October and has admitted that going on the dance show has made her feel “stronger” in herself.

Angela told Platinum Magazine: “I’m still thinking about how to celebrate my 80th this October.”

“I had a big party when I was 60 and I said that would be the last of my parties. When I was 70 I took myself off alone to Oman and stayed in a beautiful hotel in Muscat.”

The legendary lady will enjoy great company in the US as six of her pals quickly agreed to join her on the Sin City trip.

Angela said: “At my age I should be allowed the latitude to do what I like and if I want to spend three crazy days in Las Vegas that’s what I’ll do.”

“In my head I’ve never grown up. I may not be quite as strong as I was in my 40s or 50s but I am still flexible and the dancing has made me stronger.”

The BBC star previously spoke about her age whilst on the show and said: “I don’t want people to concentrate on my age, it shouldn’t be a factor in what I’m doing.”

“If it’s something that encourages people to think more positively about themselves as they get older, then I think that’s probably a good thing, but personally in my head, I’ve been 30 for the last 40 years. It’s not something that really concerns me.”

During a candid chat, Angela previously confessed that she feels in the “best shape of her life” after appearing on the BBC series.

The broadcaster revealed: “I feel in the best shape of my life. I’ve lost about a stone from when I started the show.”