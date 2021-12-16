Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out of final after testing positive for Covid-19

Tilly Ramsay has been forced to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing final, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old, who was knocked out of the BBC dance competition last month, was due to return to the show to take part in a group routine for the final.

Taking to Instagram to update her followers, Tilly wrote: “So sad to be missing the Strictly final – but sadly have tested positive for covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night – wishing everyone lots of love & good luck.”

It comes after finalist AJ Odudu injured her foot earlier this week, and has been left unable to practice with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Alongside a photo of herself in crutches, the presenter wrote on Instagram: “I’ve got a repeated traumatic impact injury to my right ankle affecting the joint, capsule and ligaments themselves.”

“I can’t pinpoint a moment it actually happened during training but the pain came on suddenly on Monday night. 🤒”

“The pain was so acute that I projectile vomited and currently I can’t put any weight on my right foot without agonising discomfort. Because I’m unable to move without crutches, we haven’t been nor will be able to rehearse properly ahead of the live final.”

“To say I’m devastated would be a huge understatement and I am gutted. 😭,” AJ added.

“THAT BEING SAID, whilst it’s not the week I had planned I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

“I’m surrounded by a fantastic medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet PLUS, I have the most incredible partner @kaiwidd who is carrying me emotionally and physically (literally). 😆”

“Thanks for all your messages. I sincerely hope it will be all right on the night. 🤞🏾✨🙏🏾 ❤️”

AJ and Kai are set to compete against EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice, and former Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe for the glitterball trophy this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 is on December 12 at 7pm on BBC One.