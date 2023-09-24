Strictly Come Dancing star breaks silence amid claims she ‘threatened to quit the show’

Amanda Abbington has broken her silence amid claims she “threatened to quit” Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this weekend, it was reported that the Sherlock actress had a row with her professional dancer partner Giovanni Pernice over his “militant” attitude in training.

A source told The UK Sun: “She’s been left very shaken, and has liaised with her team about quitting.”

“It has become far more stressful than she ever imagined and at the moment things between them are incredibly tense,” the insider added.

But ahead of Saturday night’s live episode, Amanda insisted everything was fine between her and Giovanni, and said she was “ignoring the bulls***”.

The 49-year-old also said Giovanni was like “a little brother” to her during the pre-recorded video segment that played ahead of their performance.

Amanda and Giovanni then graced the dance floor with an elegant Viennese waltz set to Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Pointless’, earning a respectable 29 points from the judges.

In the audience, Amanda received support from her fiancé, Jonathan Goodwin, and her 17-year-old son, Joe – whom she shares with her former partner Martin Freeman.

The first vote-off of the series is set to take place next Sunday.