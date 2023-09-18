Strictly Come Dancing star ‘avoids curse’ by splitting from girlfriend ahead of the show

Bobby Brazier has split from his girlfriend Liberty Love, after 18 months together.

The EastEnders star, 20, and the model called it quits ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday night.

A source told MailOnline: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

Their split means Bobby, who is tipped to win this year’s Strictly, has avoided the show’s “curse”.

The supposed ‘Strictly curse’ refers to individuals taking part in the show who are already in relationships, who end up finding romance with fellow participants.

Bobby has been partnered with pro dancer Dianne Buswell, 34.

Dianne famously started dating YouTube star Joe Sugg after partnering with him on the 2018 season of the show.

Bobby’s Strictly stint comes after he bagged the Rising Star award at the 2023 National Television Awards earlier this month, for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

The actor, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, dedicated the award to his father.

In his emotional acceptance speech, the 20-year-old credited Jeff for his success so far, noting how he has consistently followed his father’s uplifting advice over the years.