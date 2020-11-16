Strictly Come Dancing ‘planning on bringing Nicola Adams back for the final’

The boxer was forced to leave the competition after her dance partner tested positive for Covid-19

Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly planning on bringing Nicola Adams back for the final.

The Olympian boxer’s journey on the show was cut short, after her professional dance partner Katya Jones tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing them to leave the show abruptly.

The couple made history as the first same-sex pairing on the show, with new reports hinting at “something special” for the final of the series.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly bosses knew as soon as Nicola had to leave that they wanted to do something special for her.”

“The rules mean she can’t come back to the show next year but they’re planning to bring her back with Katya for the final.

“And Katya is a much valued professional on the show and is hugely popular. This hasn’t affected her place in the Strictly family,” the insider added.

In a statement following Katya’s diagnosis, the BBC said: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.”