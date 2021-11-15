Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood tests positive for Covid-19

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 56-year-old will be absent from this weekend’s show as he is currently self-isolating.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.”

“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week,” they added.

It has not been confirmed if Craig will be replaced by another judge this weekend.

Craig, who is on the panel with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, is the first judge to have to pull out of the show due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Celebrity contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love both tested positive earlier in the series and were allowed to return to the competition after taking one week off.