Strictly Come Dancing in ‘advanced talks’ with Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh to take over presenting roles

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly in “advanced talks” with Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh to take over presenting roles following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s shock departure.

The TV presenters announced their shock exit from the show on Thursday, after 12 years of hosting the series together.

The pair have been presenting the show together since 2014, when The Traitors host took over from Bruce Forsyth.

Speculation has already begun as to who will take their place, with names including current Strictly contestant La Voix and It Takes Two’s Zoe Ball thrown into the mix.

However, it has been reported that BBC executives are already focusing on Alex and Bradley, as they search for two replacements for the beloved duo.

A source told The Sun: “Alex and Bradley are both the favourites to take over from Tess and Claudia… they have been in the BBC’s sights for some time.”

“Bradley and Alex are both seen as accomplished broadcasters. He brings the wisecracks, and Alex is the calm head who knows how to handle live situations after 15 years of co-hosting The One Show.”

“Alex is a massive fan of Strictly, too, so this would be the dream gig for her.”

The insider reiterated that “nothing is set in stone yet,” but discussion involving the two has been “moving in a positive direction.”

As well as being a Strictly fan, having interviewed its stars, the professional dancers and the judges on The One Show, Alex also took to the dance floor in 2011.

She advanced to the show’s semifinals with professional dancer James Jordan; however, they placed fifth.

A source told The Sun of the rumours surrounding Bradley: “Bradley is a real pro and has brilliant experience hosting live shows. His name has come up a few times with execs as many think he would be great.”

“Of course, he would have a female alongside him as part of a duo. Oti and Fleur are both frontrunners and also have great experience,” the source added.

“Bradley is popular with both old and young viewers and would bring some humour and an old school showbiz quality.”

As the host of the renowned quiz program The Chase and the BBC Gladiators remake alongside his son Barney, Bradley is one of the most well-known figures in television.