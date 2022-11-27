Strictly Come Dancing ‘hit with wave of Covid-19 cases’

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been hit with a wave of Covid-19 cases.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh was forced to miss Saturday night’s show after testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

According to The Sun, seven crew and production members have also tested positive for Covid, causing chaos on the show.

A source told the publication: “Obviously it’s a real blow to have Kym knocked out this week. And then the crew members starting falling sick too.”

“The bosses have been praying all week no one else tests positive. While the celebrities and dancers are the main focus, losing members of the production crew also has the potential to cause huge problems.”

“Strictly runs as a well-oiled machine, but is able to do that because of the crew, who have to be on their A-game for pretty much the whole series.”

The insider added that it was hoped that “normal service can resume” next week.

A Strictly spokesman said told the outlet on Saturday night: “The health and wellbeing of all involved in Strictly is production’s absolute priority.”

“We have out own Covid protocols in place and continue to monitor government guidelines.”