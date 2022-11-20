Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Strictly Come Dancing fans react to the latest elimination

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tyler West has become the latest celeb to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter and his pro dancing partner Dianne Buswell faced Molly Rainford and Carols Gu in Sunday night’s dance-off, after they received the fewest votes from the public.

The majority of the judges voted to save Molly and Carlos, meaning Tyler and Dianne were sent home from the show.

After being voted off the show, Tyler said: “When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.”

“To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.”

“It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey.”

Reacting to the result, one viewer wrote: “Tyler definitely should’ve gone through, he was the better dancer this week for sure.”

Another tweeted: “That was the most outrageous decision in the history of the competition! Tyler was so much better than Molly!!!! I’m completely dumbfounded by what I’ve just witnessed.”

 

Last week, Tony Adams was forced to quit the show after sustaining an injury.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us