Strictly Come Dancing fans react to ‘shocking’ elimination

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left “shook” after Sunday night’s elimination.

DJ Richie Anderson and his professional partner Giovanni Pernice faced X Factor star Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola in the dance-off, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur and Vito, saying: “I think it’s heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke agreed, saying: “I thought one couple was a bit more sure-footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing, so the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

Craig Revel Horwood also chose to save Fleur and Vito, sending Richie and Giovanni home.

We're sad to see them go! But watching #Strictly superfan Richie dance with Giovanni has been such a joy ✨ @richie_anderson @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/ko56Oesxac — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 9, 2022

Reacting to the result of the dance-off, one fan tweeted: “Absolutely shocked at tonight’s #Strictly results. So sad to see Richie and Giovanni get knocked out and the fact that it was them vs Fleur and Vito in the dance off was an outrage.”

Another wrote: “@richie_anderson we are absolutely gutted and shocked you’ve gone from strictly you were fab u lous ! You didn’t deserve to go so soon.” A third penned: “#Strictly really did Richie and Giovanni dirty by giving them a joke routine, they proved last week that they’re capable of so much more and deserved better!!” Absolutely shocked at tonight's #Strictly results. So sad to see Richie and Giovanni get knocked out and the fact that it was them vs Fleur and Vito in the dance off was an outrage 😡 pic.twitter.com/k46iyvB2cQ — Georgia ❤ (@GDogWinship1999) October 9, 2022 @richie_anderson we are absolutely gutted and shocked you ve gone from strictly 😭😭 you were fab u lous ! You didn't deserve to go so soon. sending❤️ — kathryn vickery (@katylizbet) October 9, 2022 #Strictly really did Richie and Giovanni dirty by giving them a joke routine, they proved last week that they’re capable of so much more and deserved better!! — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) October 9, 2022 Kaye Adams became the first celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2022 last weekend. Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Tyler West and Jayde Adams remain in the competition. Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.