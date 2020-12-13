Strictly Come Dancing fans left shocked after Bill Bailey reveals his real name

Strictly Come Dancing fans left shocked after Bill Bailey reveals his real...

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left shocked, after Bill Bailey revealed his real name.

During Saturday night’s semi-final, the comedian danced the Charleston to the track ‘(Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey’ by Ottilie Patterson, along with his professional dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

Ahead of his performance, the 55-year-old explained: “My name is Mark Bailey but when I was at school, my geography teacher, who knew this song, started calling me Bill Bailey.

“I was nicknamed Bill Bailey and I’ve been Bill Bailey ever since – because of this song!”

Following the revelation, Strictly viewers took to Twitter to share their shock, with one user tweeting: “Of all the things 2020 could throw at me, Bill Bailey dropping the bombshell that his name is actually Mark was not one of them.”

A second penned: “Strictly Scandal of 2020 – Bill Bailey is actually MARK BAILEY! Absolutely shooketh.”

A third added: “Bill Bailey’s real name is Mark. Mind blown!!”

Bill Bailey: My name is Mark

Everyone in the UK: pic.twitter.com/mMGXiEosj1 — Jemima Sampson (@Jemima1989) December 12, 2020

Of all the things 2020 could throw at me, Bill Bailey dropping the bombshell that his name is actually Mark was not one of them — Cat (Bambi) 💗 (@deathcatch) December 12, 2020

Bill Bailey can’t just casually tell you that his name is Mark…@BillBailey

🤯🤯🤯 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) December 12, 2020

Bill Bailey: “My name is Mark Bailey”

Me: WHAT 🤯 #strictly — Philippa (@Phiasco9) December 12, 2020

Strictly Scandal of 2020 – Bill Bailey is actually MARK BAILEY! Absolutely shooketh. #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly — Insomnibrat (@insomnibrat) December 12, 2020

Is anyone else shocked to hear that Bill Bailey isn’t his real name?! #StrictlyComeDancing — Edith_Agnes (@EmmaEab83) December 12, 2020

Bill Bailey’s real name is Mark. Mind blown!! 🤯🤯 #Strictly — Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) December 12, 2020

Bill battled it out with Maisie Smith, Ranvir Singh, HRVY and Jamie Laing for a place in next week’s highly anticipated finals.

The results show airs on BBC One tonight at 7:30pm.