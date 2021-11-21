Ad
Strictly Come Dancing fans left ‘fuming’ after another celebrity is sent home

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Tom Fletcher has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The McFly star and his professional dancer partner Amy Dowden faced Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu in Sunday night’s dance-off.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “This was really tough, I think both couples did such a beautiful job, but there was just an edge in this couple’s dance. I really enjoyed it, thank you both for doing what you did, but Rhys and Nancy I choose you.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “Well I think this was so tough, I mean the toughest I have seen since I’ve been here. But there was a clear fighter. I did feel that Rhys and Nancy just put on another extra level so I’m going to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Rhys and Nancy, meaning Tom and Amy were sent home.

He said: “I agree with the other judges, it was an outstanding dance off. On Saturday night Rhys made a slight mistake and Tom didn’t really fulfil his potential in the dance. Tonight, both couples danced exquisitely but just a very slight edge goes to Rhys and Nancy.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Tom and Amy.

Taking to Twitter to react to the elimination, one viewer wrote: “Fuming Tom is going, but, would have been equally fuming if it was Rhys #Strictly.”

Another tweeted: “Tom should not of left this week!! #Strictly #TomFletcher.”

A third penned: “Tom and Amy shouldn’t have left strictly I thought he had potential to go quite far he was a great dancer I feel bad for him #StrictlyComeDancing.”

