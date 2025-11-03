Strictly Come Dancing fans ‘heartbroken’ over latest elimination

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left “heartbroken” for Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola, after they were eliminated from the show on Sunday night.

The CBBC actress, the first celebrity with Down’s Syndrome to compete on the series, lost her place in the competition after landing in the dreaded dance-off against EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and her pro partner Julian Caillon.

Both couples performed their Halloween week routines again, and the judges unanimously voted to save Balvinder and Julian, meaning that Ellie and Vito were the fifth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Speaking after her elimination, Ellie gushed over her pro partner Vito: “I’ve enjoyed it so much! He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you [Vito].”

Vito then turned to Ellie and said: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person.

“At the beginning of this year, I said to myself, ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life? And you arrived.

“I’ve never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you’re my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”

Strictly fans were devastated to see the pair leave the competition, and took to social media to express their sadness.

One viewer tweeted: “Anyone else heartbroken for Ellie? My god Vito. That was beautiful.”

Another commented: “Omg stop I am crying at Vito’s speech. They are so cute like brother and sisters love them both.”

A third fan added: “Heartbreaking. I can’t cope with Vito’s speech.”