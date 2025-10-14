Strictly Come Dancing confirms Stefan Dennis’s future on the show after he was forced to pull out following a health scare

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Stefan Dennis’s future on the show after he was forced to pull out following a health scare.

The Neighbours actor and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, were absent from the live show on Saturday night due to illness.

However, during Monday’s spin-off series, It Takes Two, host Fleur East confirmed Stefan has returned to training ahead of Icons week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

She told viewers: “As we know, Stefan Dennis was unfortunately unable to take part in Movie Week due to illness and received a bye.”

“But we’ve been sent this message from him and Dianne.”

Viewers were then shown a clip of the actor and professional partner Dianne Buswell as they got back to the training room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Stefan said in the clip: “Hi everyone, just want to say thank you very much for all your support and well wishes while I was away last week. We’re back in the training room, aren’t we, and if all goes well – which it will – I’m going to be back on the floor with the lovely Dianne this Saturday.”

Stefan joked that he can “finally get to use my basketball hands” and added that they are both practising the Charleston.

As she sent her support, the Australian actor’s wife, Gail, revealed her husband had suffered a health scare precisely one year ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gail Dennis (@gail_dennis_)

She wrote over a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple: “Get well soon, darling. Wish I was there to pamper you.”

Alongside the post, she penned: “A year ago, almost to the day, I got a frantic call from @neighbours, saying that Stefan was being rushed to emergency. Then this week … a frantic call came again. Thankfully, he will be ok but I know he will be so sad and extremely disappointed that he can’t perform this week on @strictly..but believe me these two moments have been the only things that have kept him from going to work!”

“He is such a super trouper. So please rest up darling, your body is shouting at you again. Make sure you listen!”