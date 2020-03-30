Strictly Come Dancing cast ‘shocked’ after AJ Pritchard quits

"It was a real shock to all of us, I had no idea."

Professional dancer Karen Hauer revealed that she and the cast are taking plans for the show “day by day” after the “shock” announcement that AJ Pritchard had quit the show.

The 25-year-old confessed that he “had no life” thanks to the show’s gruelling schedule.

Karen opened up about the announcement to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When asked if she knew AJ wasn’t planning to take part in the next series, Karen said on This Morning: “Absolutely not.”

“We’re definitely going to miss AJ and Kevin. We have such a wonderful team in Strictly. I’m excited to see what their upcoming projects will be.”

When asked if the current coronavirus outbreak was impacting the plans for the show this year, she replied:

“Right now we’re taking it day by day.”

“The most important thing right now is that we’re staying home and staying safe.”

“We’re trying to dance and stay fit as much as we can. We hope that Strictly does come back but we need – and are hoping for – that Strictly magic that we all love.”