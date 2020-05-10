Strictly Come Dancing bosses looking at ‘quarantining celebs’ and having them dance ‘two metres apart’ to save the show

BBC are looking at quite drastic measures to keep the show on air

Strictly Come Dancing bosses looking at ‘quarantining celebs’ and having them dance...

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are looking at putting in drastic measures to ensure the next series can go ahead.

In the same week that Love Island announced they will not be back until 2021, BBC producers are looking at ways to continue with their next series due to start in September.

According to a new report, producers are looking at having stars placed in quarantine before the show begins, and having all couples dance 2 metres apart during the show.

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore has said producers are looking at enforcing a face mask rule also.

It comes after insiders revealed this week that isolating couples could be complicated as it would mean the dancers and celebs would be quarantined away from their partners and children during the entire season.

Bosses are also looking at having no audience in the studio, similar to how RTE filmed the final episode of Dancing With The Stars in March.

The rumoured lineup has already been doing the rounds, with reports that Michelle Keegan, Joe Wicks and singer Cheryl have all been in talks.

