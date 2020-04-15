Strictly Come Dancing bosses consider making huge changes to the show amid coronavirus pandemic

They're eager for the show to go ahead this year

Strictly Come Dancing bosses consider making huge changes to the show amid...

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly considering placing star couples in isolation together, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers are considering numerous options to ensure the 2020 series can go ahead later this year, despite the world’s ongoing health crisis.

According to The Sun, bosses are also considering filming the series without a studio audience for the first time in history – to protect the public from COVID-19.

“The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid risks of illness,” a source explained.

“In theory they would stay in the same place and train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world.”

“It’s an extreme idea but it’s one of many that’s being bandied around in meetings at the moment.”

The new series of Strictly is scheduled to begin production in August, as the launch episode usually airs in early September.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!