Strictly Come Dancing announce replacement for Dani Dyer – and it’s ANOTHER Love Island winner

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies is joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing as a last-minute addition.

The West End star is replacing Dani Dyer, who had to pull out of the BBC dancing show this week after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

The 28-year-old, who will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.”

“I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger, and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all, and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”

The Welsh beauty shot to fame when she won the third series of Love Island in 2017 alongside her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

Winning Love Island gave Amber a platform, but she used it as a springboard back to her first love: musical theatre, which she studied at Urdang Academy as a teen.

In 2019 she made her West End debut as Judy Bernly in 9 to 5: The Musical, marking the start of a steady and ambitious stage career.

Since then, she has taken on major roles in productions such as Bring It On: The Musical on tour, Back to the Future: The Musical in the West End, and the touring production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, in which she played Vivian Ward.

Most recently she has starred as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum, and in early 2026 she is set to headline the UK and Ireland tour of Legally Blonde: The Musical in the coveted role of Elle Woods.

Amber has also made appearances on television outside the villa, including CBBC’s Almost Never and the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice.