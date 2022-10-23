Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Another celebrity has been sent home from the show

Jayde Adams has become the latest celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and her pro dance partner Karen Haeur faced CBBC star Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The majority of the judges voted to save Molly and Carlos, meaning Jayde and Karen were sent hope from the show.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, and Tyler West remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.