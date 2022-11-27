Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Another celeb has been voted off the show

Ellie Taylor has become the latest celeb to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and her pro partner Johannesburg Radebe faced singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola in Sunday night’s dance-off, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

The judges voted to save Fleur and Vito, meaning Ellie and Johannesburg’s time on the show has come to an end

"Embrace your weird" 👏 Through fun, character and positivity, Ellie and Johannes have built such a beautiful friendship on #Strictly.@EllieJaneTaylor @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/UV9IOZavmr — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2022