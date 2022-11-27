Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Another celeb has been voted off the show

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Ellie Taylor has become the latest celeb to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and her pro partner Johannesburg Radebe faced singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola in Sunday night’s dance-off, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

The judges voted to save Fleur and Vito, meaning Ellie and Johannesburg’s time on the show has come to an end

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us