Strictly Come Dancing 2021 finalists confirmed

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 finalists.

On Sunday night, CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu were sent home after a dance-off against John and Johannes.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save John and Johannes and said: “In all the years I’ve been doing the show since 2004, I really do not want to make this decision tonight.”

“This has been one of the most amazing dance-offs I’ve ever witnessed. Both couples are equal and both couples deserve to go through and I just want to put both couples through.”

“I know I’m not allowed to do that so I have to choose. I’m going on the technical side and it’s to do with clean finishes. I’d like to put through to the final, John and Johannes.”

“I might not have got to the Final, but I've won so much" 🙌 They brought the energy, the joy and a Charleston that made #Strictly history. Rhys and Nancy, what an incredible journey!@RhysStephenson1 @Nancy_xuxi pic.twitter.com/35he1dNr9b — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 12, 2021

Motsi Mabuse chose to save John and Johannes, saying: “Well, I think both couples deserve to stay in the competition but that is not how it works. For me this was a very difficult decision, but I’m going to save John and Johannes.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save John and Johannes, saying: “Like Motsi and Craig, I’d have you both in the final quite frankly. Rhys came out and danced and I thought that would do for me.”

“John came out and I thought, here we go. But then, you’ve just got to look at it and go, OK what do I like? For me tonight, in such an even contest, my nod goes to John and Johannes.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have agreed with her fellow judges, and saved John and Johannes.

Rhys said: “I might not have gotten to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family.”

“To have the time to spend with this champion of a dancer [Nancy] who’s put so much into me. Thank you for just letting my energy shine.”

“Thank you for being that partner. I should use your actual name which is Xu YouJie. Thank you so much Nancy Xu YouJie, for just being there, being my rock and everything I needed to get through this. Thank you.”