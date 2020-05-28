Strictly bosses consider filming upcoming series in a HOTEL – so cast and crew can isolate

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are considering filming the upcoming series in a hotel, according to a new report.

BBC bosses are doing everything they can to make sure the show goes ahead this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And according to The Sun, they’re now considering filming Strictly at the Hilton hotel in London’s Park Lane – which has a large ballroom.

A BBC source said: “Strictly is the jewel in the crown, so they’re doing everything in their power to make sure it will go ahead as seamlessly as possible.”

“Early in the stages of the COVID-19 crisis it was seriously discussed as an option to hire an entire hotel, and to have the cast and crew all live, train and film in the same place.”

“It was mooted as a potential plan because it meant that if one of those involved in the show did start to develop symptoms, there would be no risk to the public in any way and they could easily self-isolate.”

The source added: “Hopefully further lockdown easing will play to the show’s advantage and not too much will have to change from a normal production. The BBC hopes to have more news in the coming weeks.”

