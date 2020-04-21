Stranger Things star Joe Keery apologises to fans after hacker posted ‘horrible comments’ on his Twitter

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has apologised to fans, after a hacker posted “horrible comments” on his Twitter account.

The actor, best known for playing Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series, had to shut down his Twitter account over the weekend – after someone hacked into it.

The hacker posted some bizarre tweets, including one which included a racist slur.

Another post claimed he was “molested” on the set of Stranger Things, and another suggested he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thankfully, Joe has since gained control of his account.

The 27-year-old tweeted: “Hey everyone, I was hacked as I’m sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate.”

“I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times.”

Hey everyone, I was hacked as I’m sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate. I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times. — Joe Keery (@joe_keery) April 21, 2020

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.