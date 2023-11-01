Stormzy ‘snubs’ Maya Jama’s Halloween bash after they were papped in ‘heated row’

Stormzy reportedly snubbed Maya Jama’s Halloween bash.

The Queen of Halloween held her annual party at Omeara in London Bridge last night with a host of well-known faces in attendance – including Paloma Faith and Love Island stars Dami Hope, Ella Thomas and Kaz Crossley.

The Love Island host, who was dressed up as X-Men superhero Storm, reportedly partied until 4am with no sign of her beau.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

An insider told The UK Sun: “Maya showed up to her party without Stormzy. No one was openly talking about it but people were wondering where he was.”

“Maya was the host with the most – chatting to everyone, dancing with her pals and being the life and soul of the party as per usual.”

“Her row with Stormzy was clearly a thing of the past and her closest friends made sure she had a perfect party.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Maya’s rep for comment.

The news comes after Maya and Stormzy were papped having an argument in an alleyway in Los Angeles.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple can be seen having a tense conversation while the rapper was taking a break from filming his new music video.

An onlooker told the outlet: “Stormzy and Maya had a real bust up on Saturday morning. They were in an alleyway in downtown LA the day after they landed and he seemed pretty annoyed about something.”

“Stormzy was raising his voice and waving his hands around for a good ten minutes,” the source continued.

“Maya looked really unimpressed and kept her arms crossed. At one point she seemed a little bit teary and eventually Stormzy went over and put his arm over her shoulders.”

“They had a quick hug and then walked off but Maya looked pretty upset,” the onlooker added.

Maya’s rep declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie.

Following their row, Maya was spotted on set of Stormzy’s new video, seemingly supporting her boyfriend as she sat in the director’s chair.

According to reports, the couple reconnected last year after she ended her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons in July 2022.

That November, the former flames were spotted backstage at the MTV VMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany.

While insiders claimed they were just hanging out as friends, the outlet reported months later that Maya was secretly visiting Stormzy’s home in London.

The reconciliation rumours reached fever pitch in August when they were papped at the All Points East festival, where the rapper was performing.

Days later, the pair jetted to Greece for a romantic holiday, staying at the luxury Amanzoe resort in Porto Heli.

It’s understood Stormzy’s mum was the one who pushed him to make amends with Maya, and has been credited for bringing them back together.

Maya and Stormzy called it quits in 2019, after four years together.

The pair sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance earlier this year, after they were seen hanging out on numerous occasions.

Maya also spoke about her relationship with Stormzy in an interview with The Times.

The popular presenter said: “We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.”

“I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard. We’re just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.”

Stormzy also opened up about his split from Maya in a previous interview with British GQ, saying: “I think my break-up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart.”

“I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling.

“Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.”

“So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals.”

“Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”

Months after his split from Maya in 2019, Stormzy admitted he “done the dirt” on the presenter in an emotional track called ‘Lessons’ on his album Heavy Is The Head.

The lyrics read: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out / But that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out / I know you’ll never listen now.”

In the second verse, Stormzy rapped: “Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

“Greatest love I ever knew, I poured it down the drain / Maybe it’s the only way we both call it a day / You gave me the world and then I gave you disrespect / Hand on my heart, this is my biggest of regrets / Thought I’d say it here than rather fling it in a text / Until you’re ready to forgive I’m always wishing you the best but…”

Late last year, fans also called for Maya and Stormzy to get back together after the grime rapper opened up about their painful split on Louis Theroux Meets.., saying: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man.”

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you. That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

“The whole f***ing palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Stormzy told Louis: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing… I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.”