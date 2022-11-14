Stormzy opens up about his split from Maya Jama, amid calls for them to get back together.

The former couple split in August 2019 after four years together, amid claims the rapper had been unfaithful.

In a new interview with British GQ, Stormzy spoke on his the impact that his and Maya’s break-up had on him.

He said: “I think my break up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart.”

“I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.”

“So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals.”

“Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”

It comes after Maya was spotted hanging out with Stormzy last week, following her rumoured split from Ben Simmons.

The former couple were filmed hugging at Kendrick Lamar’s concert at London’s O2 Arena last Tuesday night, and were later seen in the VIP area together.

Maya, who was recently announced as the new host of Love Island, arrived at the concert with friends, while Stormzy attended with his management team.

An onlooker told MailOnline: “Stormzy approached the VIP area in good spirits, looking cool with his hoodie over his head.”

“As soon as he saw Maya he approached her and they embraced, proving there is no bad blood between them.”

“After sharing a hug, Stormzy rejoined his party before returning to the VIP area later in the gig where Maya was standing.”

“They were seen laughing, joking and dancing together. It was like old times.”

Months after his split from Maya, Stormzy admitted he “done the dirt” on the presenter in an emotional track called ‘Lessons’ on his album Heavy Is The Head.

The lyrics read: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out / But that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out / I know you’ll never listen now.”

In the second verse, Stormzy rapped: “Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

“Greatest love I ever knew, I poured it down the drain / Maybe it’s the only way we both call it a day / You gave me the world and then I gave you disrespect / Hand on my heart, this is my biggest of regrets / Thought I’d say it here than rather fling it in a text / Until you’re ready to forgive I’m always wishing you the best but…”

Just last month, the grime rapper opened up about their painful split on the new series of Louis Theroux Meets…

He said: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man.”

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.”

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

“The whole f***ing palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Stormzy told Louis: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing…”

“I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.”

After the interview aired, fans flocked to Twitter as they called for the pair to get back together.

all I want is Maya and stormzy back together tbh — abi dickson (@abidickson01) October 22, 2022