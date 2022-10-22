Stormzy opens up about his split from Maya Jama

Stormzy has opened up about his split from Maya Jama.

The former couple split in August 2019, after dating for four years – with the rapper later apologising for “publicly disrespecting” his ex.

Speaking on the new series of Louis Theroux Interviews, Stormzy admitted the new Love Island host was his “biggest loss”.

“My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” Stormzy told Louis.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake, and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.”

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

“The whole f**king palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Stormzy continued: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing, I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.”

The rapper revealed he is currently renovating a second home, with the intention of moving into it when he’s found someone to settle down and have children with.

“I do want a family of my own and I want to get married, and I want to settle,” he admitted.

“My idea of an amazing future is having my house and kinda running around and my missus there. And we’re going to eat dinner at the dinner table.”

Fearing how women will react to the baggage of his immense fame, Stormzy admitted: “The idea of meeting a girl and then just going to get some food – that’s alarm bells.”

“Any time I’ve had a date we’ve got to go through a back door at the restaurant, otherwise people are going to blow up the poor girl’s life. People in the restaurant will want to try to film and I always say: The people I’m with, they don’t want that.”

“I’m still trying to work out the solution. I’ll just wait for God to present me with my situation with my woman. I’m all out of ideas.”