Stormzy and Maya Jama ‘set to take HUGE step in their relationship later this month’

Stormzy and Maya Jama are reportedly set to take a huge step in their relationship later this month.

The rapper and the Love Island host, who dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019, recently rekindled their romance.

According to The UK Sun, the couple are now in talks with Vogue to give their first joint interview since getting back together.

A source said: “Maya and Stormzy have captured the public’s attention after they got back together. It is very much a modern-day fairytale and British Vogue would love to get them to pose together for a cover.

“This would be Maya and Stormzy’s chance to talk about how, and why, they came back together following their split. It’s early days but talks are ongoing and Maya and Stormzy would definitely be interested.”

The insider said the couple are also set to pose together for the first time on a red carpet at the Vogue World fashion show, held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, on September 14.

A source continued: “Stormzy has officially invited Maya to join him on the red carpet at Vogue World later this month.”

“After a year of speculation, it will be the first time they have confirmed they are back together once more so it will really be a moment. Maya has already contacted a number of couture brands to help her decide what to wear.”

It comes amid reports Stormzy is planning to propose to Maya.