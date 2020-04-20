Storm Keating shows off new picture of baby girl

The 38-year-old welcomed baby Coco Knox into the world last month

Storm Keating has shown off her new baby girl in an adorable new post.

The 38-year-old and her husband Ronan Keating welcomed their new daughter Coco Knox into the world last month.

In Storm’s latest post, she dressed baby Coco Knox in a frilly tutu and wrote “First Frills” alongside the hahstags:

“#girlythings #socute #littlegirlsclothes #heartmelting #ourlittlegirl #love #cocoknoxkeating”

Ronan recently opened up on what it’s like to have a newborn baby during isolation.

“It’s lovely. I mean, it’s obviously strange times as we know, but we don’t need to go on about it, we’re all in the same boat.”

“It’s working for us right now because we’re enjoying just being in the house, spending all this time together.”

This is the couple’s second child together, they also have a 3-year-old son Cooper who Ronan revealed is a great brother.

“Cooper is an amazing big brother. Coco was very generous to go to the shop and buy him a digger. It was unbelievable, his joy.”

“Coco didn’t realise it had so many noisy buttons though. I mean, I wish she’d thought about it in the shop. It not just wakes Coco it wakes the whole house up.”

Ronan also has three children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14.

