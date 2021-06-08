Storm Keating praises ‘unbelievable’ husband Ronan after her recent emergency surgery

The mum-of-two was almost left paralysed after injuring her back

Storm Keating has praised her “unbelievable” husband Ronan after her recent emergency surgery.

The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital back in March with a serious back injury, where she underwent emergency surgery on her spine.

Three months later, Storm opened up about the terrifying ordeal, and praised her husband for his help while she recovers.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the mother-of-two said: “Ronan is possibly one of the most hands-on dads I’ve ever known in my life. He does everything. Especially at the minute – I had a serious back injury and condition.”

“He’s taken on everything from the cooking and the cleaning, the nap times, bed and bath times – he’s unbelievable.”

Speaking about her injury, Storm said: “It started off as a severely prolapsed disc, that kept getting worse. I was warned that surgical intervention was needed. But I wanted to explore all the natural options.”

“I had a steroid injection which I thought was working, but it was just masking the injury while it kept escalating. I was rushed to the hospital because I couldn’t move. I was in so much pain, I couldn’t breathe properly.”

“Once I was in the hospital stabilising, I was in there for three days and then woke up on the fourth. By then the condition had kicked into cauda equina syndrome. That’s when it becomes a medical emergency as paralysis kicks in.”

“We had a very small window for them to operate and decompress the nerves otherwise you lose the use of your legs, bladder and bowels.”

Storm admitted the surgery changed her outlook on life, saying: “Your whole life can change just like that. It was just from being a bit ignorant and it’s not worth it.”

“I’m still not 100% better and I’m going through rehabilitation. The programme I’m doing might be something I have to do for the rest of my life.”

Gushing over her husband, the Australian native said: “Ro is such a sweetheart. He’s very supportive of everything. We are just meant to be.”

“It’s two hearts that are completely in love. We adore each other. We’ve been through trials and tribulations. But 10 years of being together and I think we could get through everything.”