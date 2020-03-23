Storm Keating ‘due to give birth any day now’

Storm Keating is reportedly due to give birth “any day” now.

Storm and husband Ronan are exceptionally busy at the moment, as Storm embarks on the final stage of her pregnancy.

The couple are on “high alert” as they await their new arrival. The couple are expecting a baby girl.

“Ronan is up the walls this week as you would expect with Storm due to give birth any day,” an insider told The Irish Mirror.

“It’s a stressful time for everyone but obviously with their baby on the way they are on high alert.”

The couple announced that they are expecting their second child in a post in November.

“Another little Keating on the way,” they wrote at the time.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Cooper.

Ronan is also father to 20-year-old Jack, 18-year-old Missy and 14-year-old Ali from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.