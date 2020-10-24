Storm and Ronan Keating reveal their families still haven’t met their daughter Coco

The couple welcomed their second child back in March

Storm and Ronan Keating have revealed their families still haven’t met their daughter Coco.

The couple welcomed their second child back in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coco hasn’t met most of her extended family.

Taking to Instagram, Storm shared a stunning photo of a beach in Oz, and wrote: “Is it ok to say I’m really missing my family and friends back home in #Australia at the moment?”

“I know there is so much hardship and loss and we’re all experiencing the heartbreak on various levels… this totally pales in comparison (!) but my heart does hurt for my kids and them not being able to share their lives with their uncles, aunties and cousins – or have their grandparents watch them grow up.”

“Coco is 7 months old next week and the family haven’t even met her yet – not even her amazing #Irish family,” she continued.

“It looks like it will be a long time until we’ll get to see everyone again … a quiet Christmas ahead.”

“Thoughts and prayers to everyone right now – we’re all in this together. Please god for not much longer though…,” she added.

Alongside Coco, Storm and Ronan are parents to their 3-year-old son Cooper.

Ronan is also father to 21-year-old Jack, 19-year-old Missy and 15-year-old Ali from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.