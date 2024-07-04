Stevie Nicks shouts out popular Irish TikTok star at Dublin gig

Stevie Nicks shouted out the popular Irish TikTok star Garron Noone at her Dublin gig in the 3Arena on Wednesday night.

The Fleetwood Mac legend thanked the Mayo native, calling him Mr I’m Delicious – a reference to the catchphrase Garron says at the end of each video he makes.

The 73-year-old was shown the video by a friend, admitting that she didn’t think she’d find it funny at first.

However, she told the sold-out crowd: “We have been laughing at him for a couple of weeks.”

“His name is I’m Delicious,” after the crowd had erupted in a cheer.

She continued to describe one of Garron’s videos where he is making a cup of tea.

Quoting his video, the singer said: “And it doesn’t matter because you’re not gonna get fat because I am fat and it doesn’t matter and my tea is always good.”

“The way he says it is so hysterical, then he picks up a guitar and plays it.”

Stevie confessed: “I just wanted to say we have enjoyed you so much Mr I’m Delicious.”

“If we had a party, we would definitely invite you,” she added.

Garron responded to the shout-out on his TikTok, saying: “I can’t believe that not only did I miss Stevie Nicks, I missed her mentioning me and saying hello to me.”

He continued showing the clip of Stevie on stage, as he said: “Stevie Nicks, an absolute icon.”

“Stay delicious, you’re a hero.”

He confessed: “I can’t believe this. This is the most pivotal moment of my entire life.”

“I’m so excited. Stay delicious. Absolute legend.”

Garron added: “I wish I got to say hello to Stevie Nicks.