Steve Harvey reacts to daughter Lori’s romance with Michael B. Jordan in the BEST way

The model went Instagram official with the Hollywood actor earlier this month

Steve Harvey has reacted to his daughter Lori’s romance with Michael B. Jordan.

The couple were first linked in November, before going Instagram official earlier this month.

The popular TV presenter spoke about his 24-year-old daughter’s new relationship on iHeartRadio’s The Steve Harvey Morning Show, where he said of Michael: “I like this one. I still got my eye on him.”

“I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’

“Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass,” the 64-year-old added.