Steve Bing’s official cause of death has been confirmed

Steve Bing’s death has officially been ruled as a suicide.

The 55-year-old, best known for writing the screenplay for Kangaroo Jack, was found dead at the bottom of a luxury apartment building in LA on Monday.

The coroner has since confirmed that his cause of death was “multiple blunt trauma”, and revealed that the manner was suicide.

After his tragic death hit headlines on Tuesday, the film producer’s ex-partner Elizabeth Hurley and their son Damian reacted to his passing on social media.

The actress shared an emotional tribute to her ex on Instagram, despite their acrimonious split.

She stated that she is “saddened beyond belief” over his death, and described him as a “sweet, kind man”.

Meanwhile, the former couple’s 18-year-old son posted a photo of a beautiful sunset on Instagram, and thanked people for their kindness during this “confusing time”.

The millionaire was forced into the spotlight in the early 2000s when he embarked on a brief relationship with Elizabeth.

After they split in 2001, the model informed Steve that he was Damian’s father, but he initially disputed her claims.

However, a DNA test later proved otherwise.

Steve was also a father to a daughter named Kira, who he had with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

