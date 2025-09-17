Stephen Graham teases follow-up to hit series Adolescence – after HUGE success at Emmy Awards

The gripping drama landed on the streaming service on March 13th and had captivated audiences all over the world, with fans calling for a second season.

Following the series’ popularity, Stephen has spoken to the Daily Mail about plans for a follow-up series.

He said: “Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story. I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we’re all talking at the moment. The same concept with the idea of doing something in one take.”

However, the creator has ruled out the follow-up plot involving any of the Miller family, – which will disappoint fans wanting to see more of the storyline.

Graham said: “We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue.”

The news comes after Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of Adolescence, made history by becoming the youngest male to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The British actor, who portrayed Jamie Miller in the widely praised drama, stood out in a series that swept several categories.

His co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, along with director Philip Barantini, also took home Emmys for their contributions to the show.

Despite having no prior acting experience, Cooper, who was only 14 during filming, beat out seasoned actors like Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), and his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters to win the coveted award.

In his acceptance speech, Owen said: “It’s just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”