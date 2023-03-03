Stephen Bear sentenced to 21 months in prison

Stephen Bear has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Last December, the reality star was found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film featuring his ex Georgia Harrison.

The Ex On The Beach star was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia back in 2020.

The reality star denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films – but was found guilty of all charges in court at the end of last year.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also ordered to sign the sex offender register.

The reality star was also given a restraining order not to contact Georgia for five years.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

In a statement at the time of the verdict, Georgia said: “Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted.”

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal.”

The trial kicked off at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 6, with prosecutor Jacqueline Carey telling the court: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.”

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex). They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.”

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, the barrister said Bear told Georgia about the footage and showed it to her.

Ms Carey said the Love Island star “told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did.”

However, Georgia claimed Bear sent the footage to someone via WhatsApp that same night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Jacqueline went on to accuse Bear of profiting off the sex tape by posting the footage on OnlyFans.

During the trial, Georgia broke down in tears as she took the witness stand for the first time.

The Love Island star claimed: “I did not think he would do this to me. We had a lot of history and he knew the effect this would have on my life. I didn’t think he would do that as we were on good terms. I trusted him. It upset me. It ruined my life.”

“After this happened I was in the worst state of my life. I can’t explain the shame. I didn’t want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50.”

Georgia also claimed she warned Bear about revenge porn, telling the court: “I used those words because I wanted Stephen Bear to be clear what would happen if he shared that video. I made it clear to him and his brother that I would go to the police if it carried on.”

The 27-year-old’s mum subscribed to the Ex On The Beach star’s OnlyFans after her daughter rang her telling her about the video.

“It’s brazen and he knows what he’s done,” Georgia continued. “That’s so stupid on his part and evil. It was on there for a month. His main verified account that he uses every day.”

“I’ve seen the promotion when he puts me at 50 per cent off. I’ve seen the screenshots,” she said. “I’m hurt, upset and ashamed. I deserve justice for what I’ve been through and he deserves the consequences.”

Bear first took the witness stand on December 8 to give evidence, and vehemently denied sharing the video online.

Asked by defence barrister Gemma Rose whether he intended to record Georgia during sex, the Ex On The Beach star said: “Never.”

When asked whether he shared the video via WhatsApp, he claimed: “No that’s a complete lie. The moment she asked me to delete it I did,” and when asked whether he had uploaded the video to OnlyFans, he said: “Never.”

Since 2015 in England and Wales, it has been an offence for someone to share a private sexual image or video (online or offline) of someone without their consent and with the intention of causing them distress.

Under Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Court Act 2015, this offence is punishable by up to two years in prison.

In February 2021, the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, known as Coco’s Law, criminalised the non-consensual distribution of intimate images in Ireland.

If you are a victim of intimate image abuse or would like to report illegal content encountered online, you can now do so via hotline.ie.