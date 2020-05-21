Stephen Bear films police officers outside his home – as he accuses his girlfriend of cheating on him

This is so bizarre!

Stephen Bear has shocked fans by uploading a video of police officers standing outside his home.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story, the reality star filmed three policemen standing outside his home, as he ranted about his girlfriend cheating on him.

Stephen said: “With the boys today – how’s it going chaps?”

The former Ex On The Beach star then asked one of the officers: “Would you be angry if your girlfriend f**ked someone else, brother?”

The police officer responded: “Not my place… I dont’ have [a girlfriend].”

Stephen then added: “Would you be angry mate? If your bird f**ked someone else? She left my house last night and f**ked someone else and then came round mine afterwards and denied it, and I saw all the messages!”

The 30-year-old then turned the camera towards the sky, and said: “I want to be left alone!”

The video has since been deleted from Stephen’s Instagram Story, but a screen recording of the footage was later shared online.

It’s not known who Stephen’s current girlfriend is, but he’s dated a string of famous faces in the past – including Charlotte Crosby, Georgia Harrison, and Vicky Pattison.

Bear also dated Irish influencer Ellie O’Donnell back in 2018, but she dumped him over claims he cheated on her.

