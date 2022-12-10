Stephen Bear claims he slept with ANOTHER TOWIE star as he gives evidence in Georgia Harrison trial

Stephen Bear has claimed he slept with another TOWIE star, as he gave evidence in his trial against Georgia Harrison.

The Ex On The Beach star was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai at the time of his arrest, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

The trial kicked off at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, and was expected to last at least four days.

Jacqueline Carey told the court: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.”

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex). They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.”

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, the barrister said Bear told Georgia about the footage and showed it to her.

According to MailOnline, Ms Carey said the Love Island star “told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did.”

But according to Georgia, Bear sent the footage to someone via WhatsApp that same night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

The barrister went on to accuse Bear of profiting off the sex tape by post the footage on Only Fans.

On Friday, Bear took to the witness box for the first time to give evidence.

He told the court: “I’m getting messages on Instagram calling me names – vile piece of s**t, nonce. They were personal attacks. There must have been over a thousand.”

“So I heard about it in the DMs. ‘I can’t believe what you did to Georgia’. Georgia who? ‘Georgia Harrison’. So I looked on her stories and I was like, ‘Woah. It’s something you don’t hear everyday. I believe I messaged her saying, ‘What are you doing?’”

Speaking on his arrest at Heathrow Airport on January 15, the Ex On The Beach star added: “Unbelievable. Four armed men arrested me on my birthday. Lovely.”

Asked by defence barrister Gemma Rose whether he intended to record Georgia during sex, Stephen said: “Never.”

When asked whether he shared the video via WhatsApp, he claimed: “No that’s a complete lie. The moment she asked me to delete it I did,” and asked whether he had uploaded the video to OnlyFans, he said: “Never.”

Bear alleged he said it wasn’t Georgia in the video to “save her from embarrassment,” but prosecutor Jacqueline Carey questioned: “How is calling her an attention seeker protecting her? You don’t actually care about Georgia Harrison do you?”

The prosecutor claimed the Ex On The Beach star was active on his OnlyFans account on November 9 to subscribe to TOWIE star Lauren Goodger.

Bear replied: “I’d like to add I’ve slept with Lauren.”

The Ex On The Beach star also followed Gemma Lucy, Chloe Khan and accounts with the usernames The Naughty Cleaner and The Masked Lady.

“I’ve had many girlfriends in the press with high followings but I didn’t do it to them,” he told the court. “So why is Georgia the chosen one?”

“I put in my best performance every time I have sexual intercourse with the ladies. If it’s 20 minutes long, you’ve put in a good performance. Wasn’t the old three-minute wonder.”

Questioned about the reaction to the video, Bear said: “It was like a national witch hunt. I was trending on Twitter.”

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey replied: “And you loved that didn’t you. There’s no such thing as bad publicity for you, is there Mr. Bear? People were saying you were a s**t and a nonce.”