The reality star was detained by police this morning

Stephen Bear ARRESTED over claims he ‘shared sex tape of Georgia Harrison’

Stephen Bear has been arrested over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of Love Island star Georgia Harrison.

According to The Sun, the Ex On The Beach star was brought in for questioning this morning, after he returned to the UK from Dubai.

Stephen, who turned 31 today, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer.

His arrest was confirmed by Essex Police, who told the newspaper: “A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of sexual photographs without consent.”

“The 31-year-old man from Loughton was arrested on Friday, January 15 on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer.”

“He remains in custody for questioning,” they added.

The news comes just weeks after Love Island star Georgia Harrison broke down in tears on social media, as she claimed Bear had secretly filmed them having sex, and had shown the video to friends.

At the time, the 31-year-old fiercely denied her allegations.

Goss.ie have reached out to Stephen’s rep for comment.